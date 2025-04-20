Britney Spears gives surprising nod to Justin Timberlake after bombshell claims

Britney Spears has shocked fans with an unexpected shout-out to ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, just two years after revealing she had an abortion during their relationship.
The Womanizer singer took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a surprising nod to the Selfish crooner.
In a since-deleted post, she dropped a clip from a shopping excursion during a recent getaway to Mexico.
Spears posted the post by adding the track Carry Out in the background - the hit 2009 song by Timbaland which also featured Timberlake.
The Toxic singer donned a casual dress in the video and wore an off-the-shoulder yellow shirt as well as a pair of white shorts.
She completed her look with open-toed, tan heels and allowed her blonde locks to flow down in light waves past her shoulders.
To exude the vibrant vibe, Spears accessorized the look with colorful bracelets as well as a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses.
Notably, it came after Spears made bombshell claims in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me about their past tumultuous relationship.
In her memoir, she stated that it had been “one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”
Britney also added, “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated.”
She mentioned, “He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.”
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake met in 1992 and dated from 1999 to 2002.