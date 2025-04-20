Rory McIlroy to play Zurich Classic after historic Masters victory

Rorry Mcllory, who just won the Masters tournament will come back to play in another golf event in the US next week.

This news was confirmed by Shane Lowry, an Irish professional golfer who said that Mcllorry will return to play with him in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in Louisiana after skipping this week's PGA Tour event, reported BBC.

Mcllroy has achieved his long-time dream of becoming a career Grand Slam winner by winning the Masters tournament on Sunday April, 13.

By winning the Masters, McIlroy finally became one of only six golfers in history to win all four major golf championships.

While speaking to Golfweek, Lowry confirmed, "We'll be there. I talked to him [Wednesday] morning. We're good to go."

The player further added, "To be honest, I didn't want him to feel like he had to play because of me. He's not letting me down if he wanted to take some time. He feels like he wants to get back out there."

It is worth mentioning that Mcllory and Lowry won last years's Zurich Classic by defeating Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a tie-breaker.

Mcllory is also expected to play in the Truist Championship in Philadelphia from May 8 to 11.

Then, on May 15, he'll participate in the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

