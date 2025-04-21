Jennifer Lopez celebrates Easter after 'unforgettable night' in Saudi Arabia

Jennifer Lopez has shared how she spent her Easter as a working mom.
On Sunday, April 20, the All I Have singer turned to her Instagram to share a carousel of clicks, featuring a mirror selfie and a screenshot of her FaceTime with her 17-year-old twins Max and Emme.
In the first photo, the 55-year-old actress was dressed in a pink and green sweater, a pink bow and purple necklace around her neck, which read "Happy Easter."
Along with that, the next click was of Jennifer, who was donned in a nude-coloured turtle neck, as she smiled lovingly to her sons, who also appeared to be not spending the celebration together, as they were on separate screens.
The social media post was captioned, "Grateful for FaceTime on days like today (blessed emoji)."
While wishing her fans, she added, "Happy Easter from this working mama on the move."
Although, she did not reveal, where she spent her Easter Sunday, however, Jennifer was spotted in Saudi Arabia, a day prior, where she headlined a performance at the F1 Grand Prix.
The Selena actor also shared the highlights of the performance from motor sport event on her social media, noting, "Thank you @F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah for an unforgettable night…it was so good to be there with everyone…can’t wait to see you all this summer!"
Notably, Jennifer is gearing for her fifth concert tour Up All Night: Live in 2025, making it her first tour in six years, which will be commencing from July 6 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to August 7, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey.