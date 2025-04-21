Kristen Stewart marries fiancée Dylan Meyer in intimate ceremony

'Twilight' star Kristen Stewart got engaged with Dylan Meyer in November 2021

Kristen Stewart has tied the knot with Dylan Meyer in a shocking move.

As reported by TMZ, the Charlie's Angels actress and the screenwriter exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, April 20.

The couple obtained their marriage license earlier in the week in front of family and friends including close pal Ashley Benson.

Kristen and Dylan went Instagram official with their relationship in October 2019, and got engaged in 2021.

Kristen Stewart on her relationship with Dylan Meyer

In November 2021, in an episode of The Howard Stern Show, the 35-year-old actress shared the details of her engagement, with Dylan, noting, "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well."

While discussing her potential wedding ceremony, Kristen added, "I want it to be pretty chill. Like I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles."

"Like, we’re just going to, like, stand and, like, do vows and [explicit] party after," the Love Me star revealed.

"It’s kind of just a great excuse to, like, get together and say, like, 'I love you' in front of all your friends," Kristen added.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer relationship 

The pair first crossed paths at a movie set back in 2013, however, they did not reconnect until 2019 at a friend's birthday party.

