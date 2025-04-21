Lily Collins offers adorable glimpses of baby Tove on Easter

Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell welcomed their daughter Tove Jane McDowell via a surrogate

Lily Collins is giving her fans a rare glimpse into her life as a new mom!

The Emily in Paris actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday, April 20, to share an adorable carousel of her baby girl Tove’s photos from Easter.

She kicked off her post with a sweet selfie of herself in which she could be seen flashing a small smile towards the camera while sporting a pastel pink sweater with white bunny details at the top.

Her short brunette locks were parted in the middle and flowed down in light waves to stop inches above her shoulders.

The selfie was followed by a heartwarming clip of her little bundle of joy, wearing fluffy bunny slippers as well as a floral onesie.

One photo showed off Tove's Easter outfit which comprised of a pink sweater with a bunny on the front as well as light brown, corduroy pants while the next featured another outfit of her baby girl which was a pair of cream-colored, knit overalls with a rabbit face embroidered on the front.


She concluded her carousel with a sweet reel, featuring her husband Charlie, who could be seen holding their baby girl while standing in a field underneath a cloudy sky.

“Our little Easter bunny...” she wrote in the caption.

About Lily Collins' daughter birth:

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell, who tied the knot in 2021, welcomed their daughter Tove Jane McDowell via a surrogate.

The couple announced her birth in January 2025 on Instagram, expressing their gratitude for the surrogate. 

