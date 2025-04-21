Madonna shares intimate Easter photos with boyfriend, kids

Madonna gave her fans a glimpse into her Easter celebrations with kids and boyfriend Akeem Morris.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Queen of Pop shared a carousal of photos from the holiday celebrations in the U.K.
“Easter weekend looked like……. Spending time with friends and family, Watching Chelsea lose to Legia Warszawa. and seeing an Incredible Artist named @selfesteemselfesteem perform!!” she wrote in the caption.
Madonna kicked off her carousel with a photo of herself with her 12-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere as they wore chic, all-black outfits and white furry bunny ears atop their heads.
While, the next image showed Madonna posing with her son Rocco, as she sported another all-black look featuring a lace corset and a leather jacket.
She also shared a photo of herself with musician Honey Dijon and choreographer Damien Jalet as they sat backstage at the concert.
The carousal also featured a sizzling snap of her and Akeem Morris, in which she could be seen sitting on his lap.
One snapshot revealed Madonna's special Easter treat, including colorful macarons that spelled out "MAMA" and were tucked into Easter eggs.
Madonna’s Kids:
Madonna, who is currently dating Akeem Morris, is a doting mother of six.
She welcomed her first child, daughter Lourdes, in 1996 with her then-boyfriend, fitness trainer Carlos Leon.
In 2000, she gave birth to son Rocco with film director Guy Ritchie and then the couple went on to adopt their son David in 2006.
After her split from Ritchie, Madonna adopted three kids on her own, her 19-year-old daughter Mercy and her 12-year-old twins.