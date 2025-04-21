Pope Francis death: Prince William set to attend funeral on King Charles' behalf

The Prince of Wales, William is likely to attend the funeral service of Pope Francis.
As per Daily Mail's Royal reporter, Rebecca English, the heir to the throne is gearing to step in for father King Charles at the funeral of His Holiness, who passed away on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88.
Taking to her official Instagram account, Rebecca noted, "Officials also waiting to learn of the Pope’s funeral intentions and if Heads of States or their representatives (most likely Prince William) will be invited."
A nine-day mourning period of the pontiff's death has officially began which will continue until four to six days after the burial of his body in state in St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
The upcoming visit will mark William's first since travelling to Paris in December, 2024, for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral as a senior representative of the Royal Family.
This update from Rebecca comes shortly after the caner-stricken monarch released an official statement to mourn Pope's death.
"My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry," the statement read.
It further continued, "His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others."