Pope Francis death: Prince William set to attend funeral on King Charles' behalf

King Charles III nominates heir to the throne, Prince William to attend Pope Francis funeral

Pope Francis death: Prince William set to attend funeral on King Charles behalf
Pope Francis death: Prince William set to attend funeral on King Charles' behalf

The Prince of Wales, William is likely to attend the funeral service of Pope Francis.

As per Daily Mail's Royal reporter, Rebecca English, the heir to the throne is gearing to step in for father King Charles at the funeral of His Holiness, who passed away on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Rebecca noted, "Officials also waiting to learn of the Pope’s funeral intentions and if Heads of States or their representatives (most likely Prince William) will be invited."

Pope Francis death: Prince William set to attend funeral on King Charles behalf

A nine-day mourning period of the pontiff's death has officially began which will continue until four to six days after the burial of his body in state in St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

The upcoming visit will mark William's first since travelling to Paris in December, 2024, for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral as a senior representative of the Royal Family.

This update from Rebecca comes shortly after the caner-stricken monarch released an official statement to mourn Pope's death.

"My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry," the statement read.

Pope Francis death: Prince William set to attend funeral on King Charles behalf

It further continued, "His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others."

‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji returns as brave cop

‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji returns as brave cop
Pope Francis passes away: World leaders react to his death with moving tributes

Pope Francis passes away: World leaders react to his death with moving tributes
Randeep Hooda meets PM Narendra Modi to discuss Indian cinema's rise

Randeep Hooda meets PM Narendra Modi to discuss Indian cinema's rise
King Felipe extends ‘deepest condolences’ to Reverend Eminence on Pope Francis’ death

King Felipe extends ‘deepest condolences’ to Reverend Eminence on Pope Francis’ death
King Felipe extends ‘deepest condolences’ to Reverend Eminence on Pope Francis’ death
King Felipe extends ‘deepest condolences’ to Reverend Eminence on Pope Francis’ death
Prince William, King Charles honour Pope Francis with touching gesture
Prince William, King Charles honour Pope Francis with touching gesture
Sarah Ferguson pays emotional tribute to Pope Francis
Sarah Ferguson pays emotional tribute to Pope Francis
King Willem, Queen Máxima express ‘deep sadness’ over Pope Francis death
King Willem, Queen Máxima express ‘deep sadness’ over Pope Francis death
Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria grieve over Pope Francis’ death
Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria grieve over Pope Francis’ death
King Charles releases sad statement as he mourns Pope Francis death
King Charles releases sad statement as he mourns Pope Francis death
James, Earl of Wessex, steals spotlight at Royal family’s Easter celebration
James, Earl of Wessex, steals spotlight at Royal family’s Easter celebration
Prince Andrew's Royal comeback ‘certain’ after shocking Easter appearance
Prince Andrew's Royal comeback ‘certain’ after shocking Easter appearance
Princess Beatrice's luxurious headband becomes Easter Sunday highlight
Princess Beatrice's luxurious headband becomes Easter Sunday highlight
Danish Royals release Princess Isabella’s new portraits on her 18th birthday
Danish Royals release Princess Isabella’s new portraits on her 18th birthday
Sarah Ferguson releases exclusive photo after Royal Family reunion
Sarah Ferguson releases exclusive photo after Royal Family reunion
Prince Leka posts adorable photos with daughter Geraldine to mark Easter 2025
Prince Leka posts adorable photos with daughter Geraldine to mark Easter 2025