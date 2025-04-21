Justin Bieber's bizarre Coachella behavior raises concerns among fans  

Justin Bieber has continued to raise concerns among his fans after he was recently spotted at the second weekend of the 2025 Coachella.
The Yummy crooner was spotted at the second week of Coachella alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber, in Indio California on Friday, April 18.
The singer grabbed the attention of his fans through his odd behavior during the event, as he was observed moving his body weirdly.
According to the viral video shared by one of the partygoers on TikTok, Justin was seen smoking while his shoulders looked hunched.
He was also noticed shaking head to his iconic 2015 song, What Do You Mean, at the star-studded festival.
At one point, the Grammy-winning musician shocked the crowd when he took off his shirt and began moving his body strangely to Kendrick Lamar's hit track, Not Like Us.
As Justin's footage gained traction on social media, his fans began flooding the comments section with their concerning messages.
One fan commented, "Poor guy, I don’t understand why they say he is enjoying. You can see clearly he needs help."
"I’m sorry but he doesn’t look OK, he’s not just having fun, he’s definitely under some hard influence," another fan chimed in.
The third fan advised the singer, "He needs better friends by [his] side."
This is not the first time the globally known singer has sparked concerns among his fans.
However, in February the father-of-one sparked reactions over his deteriorating mental health when he was photographed swaying his body during his life partner's Rhode pp-up event in Los Angeles.
At the time, the Baby singer's representatives have debunked the ongoing speculations regarding his mental health.
As of now, Justin Bieber has not issued any public statement over the fans' concerns after his controversial Coachella appearance.