Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’

Pedro Pascal has broken silence on the biggest plot twist of The Last of Us season 2.
In the latest episode of the show, his character was killed by Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) due to a revenge. Meanwhile Ellie (Bella Ramsey) watched the entire scene in front of her eyes.
The Hollywood star admitted that he’s still “in active denial” during chat with Entertainment Weekly.
Pedro said, “I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over. I know that I'm forever bonded to so many members of the experience and just have to see them under different circumstances, but never will under the circumstances of playing Joel on The Last of Us.”
He added, "And, no, I don't spend a lot of time thinking about it because it makes me sad. There was always an understanding that [the show] would stay true to the source material in a specific way," so his death was "just a matter of how and when."
Bella Ramsey watches death scene of Pedro Pascal:
Watching Pedro Pascal die was the "hardest part" for Bella Ramsey as they were “extraordinarily close.”
Another star of the show Craig Mazin told the media outlet, “They worked hand in glove, they care deeply about each other. If you're going to pretend to be in that moment, it's probably a simple thing, but this isn't pretend.”
The Last of Us has been renewed for season three.