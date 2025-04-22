Jimmy Fallon pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis: ‘honored’

‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ host reflects on his meeting with the late Pope Francis in new post

Jimmy Fallon honored the late Pope Francis with a moving tribute.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, April 21, the host of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon reflected on his heartwarming meeting with the late His Holiness last year.

In the post, he expressed joy for being able to make the inspiring spiritual leader laugh during their encounter.

“It was an honor meeting Pope Francis last summer. I’m glad I made you laugh. Thank you for your encouraging words. Rest in peace,” Jimmy captioned.

The heartfelt tribute was accompanied by a photograph, captured last year during the duo’s meeting.

In the snap, the American comedian and television host could be seen delightfully meeting the late Pope, who was captured beaming with joy as he met Jimmy.

On the post, a fan commented, “Someone who deserved to meet the Pope!”

Another expressed, “He was truly a beacon of hope. We will miss His Holiness dearly. May he rest in eternal peace.”

A third wrote, “What an honor for you Jimmy. He was such a great & humble man and leader . I hope they pick someone to follow his lead.”

Jimmy Fallon meets Pope Francis:

In June 2024, the late Pope Francis had a meeting with over 100 comedians from across the world, including Jimmy Fallon, Chris Rock, and Whoopi Goldberg, at the Vatican in Rome.

During the event, which was organized to promote a relationship between comedians and the Roman Catholic Church, His Holiness discussed about how they may continued to comfort and unite people in troubled times, reported UPI.

