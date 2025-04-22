The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered released with modern makeover

Bethesda has rolled out the long-awaited The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered after weeks of leaks suggesting the project was indeed real.
Bethesda Game Studios, External Projects and Studio Director Tom Mustaine stated, “It is not the visuals we modernised in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, its gameplay.”
The remastered version aims to make Oblivion "more friendly" to modern hardware, which will be a relief to anyone who's sick of the original game crashing every time you tab in and out.
Virtuos Executive Producer Alex Murphy stated players who are familiar with some Elder Scrolls, will now be able to experience events that set the stage for Skyrim.
In The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, levelling is now "the best of both worlds," leaning more into Skyrim, while combat has more animations and a weightier feel.
Moreover, a third person has been "modernised" to have all the same features you get from the first person.
According to the developer team, players will be able to sprint in the remaster, which is claimed as a lovely addition.
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered availability
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available on Xbox Series, Game Pass, Steam, and PS5.
The price of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is $49.99.
Virtuos Senior UX/UI Designer Lisa Jaugey stated, “Even if is just the music, like walking around for half n hour in world feels something.”