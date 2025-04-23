Sydney Sweeney reunites with ex‑fiancé Jonathan Davino in surprise appearance after split

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino parted ways in January after seven years together

Sydney Sweeney stunned fans when she was photographed sharing a relaxed lunch outing with ex‑fiancé Jonathan Davino in Los Angeles.

As per Dailymail, the Anyone But You actress and the entrepreneur, 41, were seen outside their Florida home.

In the obtained pictures Sydney did not wear her diamond engagement ring as her finger was still notably bare.

She was accompanied by her new puppy Sully on the outing with Jonathan as she was seen sweetly holding the canine in her arms.

Sydney Sweeney  splits with Jonathan Davino:

The couple parted ways in January after seven years together, with the news being confirmed publicly in March.

According to TMZ, it is reported that the Euphoria star and the entrepreneur split the engagement and they had been “separated since January.”

The couple began dating in 2018 when she was 20 and he was 34, and got engaged in 2022.

But the fans speculated the trouble in their romance earlier this year when the actress started staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Later on, she also removed a photograph of her and her now-ex from Instagram.

Sydney also deleted the snap of her and Jonathan sharing a New Year's kiss which she posted on January 2.

After her engagement ended, fans speculated that she’d started seeing her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, but those whispers were swiftly dismissed.

