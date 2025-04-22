Inside Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus’ surprising friendship amid romance rumours

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have sparked headlines with an unexpected connection, as surprising details emerge about their close bond amid rumors of a new romance.
The 59-year-old star made the surprising relationship public on Easter Sunday, going Instagram official with the 63-year-old Achy Breaky Heart singer in a sultry social media post.
A source told US Weekly, “They have been friends for years but it turned romantic recently,” confirming the pair are “dating” and that it's “going well.”
The insider went on to say that the pair “bonded over life experiences” as they've “both been through a lot in life” adding that the relationship is “very recent.”
As per a source, “They really understand each other and Liz is a very compassionate person, which Billy Ray adores.”
To note, Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley spent time together at the Words By Heart singer’s Nashville farm, as they both enjoy the “low-key, nature-loving lifestyle.”
It is revealed by insider that the couple “just been enjoying life together and wanted to make it public. They have nothing to hide and are very happy.”
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus romance:
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus reportedly mest after working together on the 2022 comedy Christmas in Paradise.
The Gossip Girl star mentioned that “the opportunity to work with Billy Ray” was one of the main reasons she shot the Lionsgate sequel to the 2021 flick Father Christmas is Back opposite onscreen dad Kelsey Grammer.