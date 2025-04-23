Meghan Markles faces big blow from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé

Meghan Markle's new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, is reportedly struggling to land big-name guests.
According to insiders, many female A-listers like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber aren't picking up the Duchess of Sussex's calls.
A source close to the show's production has claimed that Markle and her team "dialled all the big names" to join her for "honest conversations with women who've built from the ground up, faced challenges and kept going."
“No one's picking up the phone”, the insider told Daily Mail.
They further added, "There's no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber. And when you're pitching female empowerment, that's a problem. It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She's not happy about her lack of appeal."
As per the outlet, Markle’s new podcast is “already in crisis after just three episodes."
So instead of high-profile interviews, Meghan is now expected to speak to more friends, influencers and startup entrepreneurs.
The podcast has currently featured guests like Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, Girls Who Code owner, Reshma Saujani, and Kadi Lee, a friend and hair colourist.
About Meghan Markle's 'Confessions of a Female Founder':
The Duchess of Sussex joined forces with Lemonada Media for her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.
"I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today," she says in the preview released on March 25.
The eight-episode first season of the podcast debuted on April 8, 2025, across Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and other major audio platforms.