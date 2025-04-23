Kris Jenner pens moving note to Khloé Kardashian for her career milestone

Kris Jenner paid a heartfelt tribute to her daughter, Khloé Kardashian, as she achieved a major career milestone.
The Good American founder is set to launch her new business venture, Khloud Protein Popcorn, a snack that is free from seed oils and contains more than three times the protein of regular popcorn.
Taking to Instagram, Kris shared a handful of photos of her daughter, advertising her upcoming food product.
The first image featured Khloé posing for the camera while showcasing the latest diet-friendly Protein Popcorn.
Another frame showed Khloé carrying three bags of Khloud Protein Popcorn against an animated background of clouds and sky.
The Kardashians star Kris expressed her excitement in a touching note for her daughter, "Khloud is coming!!!! Congratulations @khloekardashian, I’m so excited for this! Khloud Protein Popcorn is available 4/29 on Khloudfoods.com and at Target @khloudfoods."
Khloé Kardashian's take on her new business venture
In a conversation with People, Khloé shared her insights on launching her new business, saying, "I'm at this stage in my [health] journey for the past few years that I've been trying to up my protein intake."
"I'm all about muscle definition and being strong and healthy, not just skinny, Protein wise, I'm not someone that is going to sit down and have steak and eggs all day long, and I need to consume protein," the businesswoman added.
Kris Jenner's daughter, Khloé Kardashian, will officially launch Khloud Protein Popcorn on April 29, 2025, at Khloudfoods.com.