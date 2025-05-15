Zara Tindall receives adorable wish from husband Mike on her 44th birthday

Zara Tindall is celebrating her 44th birthday with hilarious yet adorable birthday wish from husband Mike Tindall.
The former rugby player took to his X account on Thursday, to ring in her wife’s birthday with an adorable throwback photo and a sweet note.
In the image, taken last year after a Celebrity Golf Classic event, the British equestrian could be seen beaming with joy as she gazed lovingly at Mike who had one arm wrapped around her waist.
The photo showed former Olympian wearing a stylish raspberry-hued jumpsuit from ME+EM, featuring flattering ruched detailing around the waist.
Zara kept her makeup and jewelry minimal, letting her dress take center stage.
Meanwhile, Mike complemented his wife in a blush linen blazer, a crisp white shirt and dark trousers.
"Happy Birthday to the better Tindall," he penned along the photo, jokingly adding, "She's even let me play golf on her birthday!"
Mike's fundraising event, Tindall Golf, also shared a sweet message for Princess Anne’s daughter.
"It's a VERY special day… Not only is it the day before the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic, BUT it's Zara’s birthday! Happy Birthday Z, the message reads.
About Zara Tindall
Zara Tindall, the eldest daughter of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, was born on May 165, 1981 at St Mary's Hospital.
She is an accomplished British equestrian, who have even competed in the London 2012 Olympics, winning a silver medal as part of the Great Britain Eventing Team.
Zara, who is currently 22nd in line to the throne, married Mike Tindall on July 30, 2011, in Edinburgh, Scotland.