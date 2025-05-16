King Charles sends good news to Prince Harry after duke's sad confession

King Charles has made his feelings clear on Prince Harry feud after the Duke of Sussex's emotional statement.
Harry, who left the UK in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle, has openly expressed his desire to reconcile with the Royal Family.
In Duke's bombshell interview with BBC after losing his challenge appeal in UK security case, Harry expressed that he would love to end the longstanding feud with his dad, and other members of the firm.
"I would love reconciliation with my family," said the 40-year-old.
"There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don't know how much longer my father has," he added.
Now a friend of King Charles has lift the curtain on monarch's feelings regarding Harry's sad admission.
"The King does not like conflict and he would love for this all to be resolved," they said.
Charles close aide went on to share, "But Harry has to earn the trust back. The ball is in his court in that respect."
"The King loves his son and he is very sad he has not spent any time with Archie and Lilibet, but Harry hasn't made reconciliation easy," they added.
Prince Harry's rift with Royal family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made very serious and derogatory revelations about Royal members after moving to the US, which resulted in an ugly cold war between them and rest of the members of the firm.
Since moving to the US in 2020, Harry has made only two brief appearances in the UK with Meghan to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 and the other one is His Majesty's coronation.
The duke made at least three solo visits to his home country, including the one in February last year, when his father was diagnosed with a type of cancer.