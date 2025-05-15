Queen Máxima inaugurates cutting-edge cancer research centre in Amsterdam

Queen Máxima has officially opened a pioneer neuro-oncology research center.
Taking to its official Instagram account on Thursday, May 15, the Dutch Royal Family shared a couple of photographs from the Queen Consort’s latest engagement in Amsterdam, reporting that she inaugurated a cutting-edge research center.
“Cancer scientists and neuroscientists join forces to gain new insights into the treatment of cancer and brain diseases such as Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis (MS). The goal: to be able to develop affordable treatments faster,” the caption stated.
They continued, “Queen Máxima opens the Research & Diagnostics Center ADORE (Amsterdam Oncology and Neuroscience Research) in Amsterdam. She is present at the plenary program, gets a tour and speaks with researchers in the laboratories.”
In the gallery, the Royals shared a snap of Queen Máxima with the key members of the research center on what appeared to be an auditorium stage.
The next photo featured King Willem-Alexander’s wife with a researcher, explaining the Queen about some techniques or subject of investigation.
Meanwhile, the third and last slide of the post showed Máxima actively participating in a conference organized at the center.
Queen Máxima’s regional visit to Lopikerwaard and Vijfheerenlanden:
This appearance of Queen Máxima comes just a few days after she, along with King Willem-Alexander, paid a regional visit to Lopikerwaard and Vijfheerenlanden.
During the visit, the Royal Couple interacted with the local people and listened to the problems faced by them in day-to-day life.