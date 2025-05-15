Royal

Queen Máxima inaugurates cutting-edge cancer research centre in Amsterdam

The Netherlands’ Queen Máxima launches the Research & Diagnostics Center ADORE in the Dutch capital

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Queen Máxima inaugurates cutting-edge cancer research centre in Amsterdam
Queen Máxima inaugurates cutting-edge cancer research centre in Amsterdam

Queen Máxima has officially opened a pioneer neuro-oncology research center.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Thursday, May 15, the Dutch Royal Family shared a couple of photographs from the Queen Consort’s latest engagement in Amsterdam, reporting that she inaugurated a cutting-edge research center.

“Cancer scientists and neuroscientists join forces to gain new insights into the treatment of cancer and brain diseases such as Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis (MS). The goal: to be able to develop affordable treatments faster,” the caption stated.

They continued, “Queen Máxima opens the Research & Diagnostics Center ADORE (Amsterdam Oncology and Neuroscience Research) in Amsterdam. She is present at the plenary program, gets a tour and speaks with researchers in the laboratories.”

In the gallery, the Royals shared a snap of Queen Máxima with the key members of the research center on what appeared to be an auditorium stage.

The next photo featured King Willem-Alexander’s wife with a researcher, explaining the Queen about some techniques or subject of investigation.

Meanwhile, the third and last slide of the post showed Máxima actively participating in a conference organized at the center.

Queen Máxima’s regional visit to Lopikerwaard and Vijfheerenlanden:

This appearance of Queen Máxima comes just a few days after she, along with King Willem-Alexander, paid a regional visit to Lopikerwaard and Vijfheerenlanden.

During the visit, the Royal Couple interacted with the local people and listened to the problems faced by them in day-to-day life.

Queen Máxima inaugurates cutting-edge cancer research centre in Amsterdam

Queen Máxima inaugurates cutting-edge cancer research centre in Amsterdam
Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance

Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance
Microsoft experiments 'Hey, Copilot!’ in Windows

Microsoft experiments 'Hey, Copilot!’ in Windows
Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier

Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier

Zara Tindall receives adorable wish from husband Mike on her 44th birthday
Zara Tindall receives adorable wish from husband Mike on her 44th birthday
King Charles, Camilla receive melodious welcome in Bradford ahead of key event
King Charles, Camilla receive melodious welcome in Bradford ahead of key event
Sarah Ferguson believes late Queen speaks to her through her beloved gift
Sarah Ferguson believes late Queen speaks to her through her beloved gift
King Frederik to mark historic royal tradition after wedding anniversary
King Frederik to mark historic royal tradition after wedding anniversary
King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Bradford for 2025’s City of Culture events
King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Bradford for 2025’s City of Culture events
Meghan Markle urges Harry to ‘look his best’ as ‘too much alcohol’ affects him
Meghan Markle urges Harry to ‘look his best’ as ‘too much alcohol’ affects him
Kate Middleton gives strong response on Harry's damaging move: 'huge mistake'
Kate Middleton gives strong response on Harry's damaging move: 'huge mistake'
Meghan Markle sides with Brooklyn after Kate honours Victoria Beckham
Meghan Markle sides with Brooklyn after Kate honours Victoria Beckham
Prince William talks about ‘worst pain, grief’ amid Prince Harry feud
Prince William talks about ‘worst pain, grief’ amid Prince Harry feud
Queen Mary, King Frederik celebrate major milestone apart
Queen Mary, King Frederik celebrate major milestone apart
King Charles gives tips about cancer recovery at Palace event
King Charles gives tips about cancer recovery at Palace event
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry support Brooklyn, Nicola amid family drama
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry support Brooklyn, Nicola amid family drama