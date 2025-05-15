King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Bradford for 2025’s City of Culture events

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Bradford to to attend the 2025 UK City of Culture events at Bradford Live.
On Thursday, May 15, the official X account (Formerly Twitter) of Royal Family gave an update on the latest visit of the king and Queen.
The image showed a large, curved electronic billboard displaying a welcome message for King Charles and Queen Camilla in Bradford.
“Today, The King and Queen are visiting Bradford - 2025’s City of Culture,” the palace wrote along the photo.
King Charles, Queen Camilla's Bradford visit
According to BBC, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be welcomed by eight musicians from the Paraorchestra, an ensemble of professional disabled and non-disabled musicians.
The Royal couple will then meet performers involved in 2025 UK City of Culture at Bradford Live and will watch a rehearsal by local school pupils of Sing, Dance, Leap.
"It's wonderful to have His Majesty back in Bradford, and to have the Queen accompanying him, so soon after his last visit,” Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council said.
She continued, "We know the Royal Household has a special place in many hearts right across the district, and it's lovely to see this reciprocated.”
"It's already such a big year as the district celebrates being UK City of Culture 2025,” Susan said, adding, "We look forward to welcoming them to the district and hope they enjoy their visit."
King Charles last visited Bradford in 2022, shortly after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.