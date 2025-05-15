Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Bradford for 2025’s City of Culture events

King Charles last visited Bradford in 2022, shortly after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Bradford for 2025’s City of Culture events
King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Bradford for 2025’s City of Culture events

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Bradford to to attend the 2025 UK City of Culture events at Bradford Live.

On Thursday, May 15, the official X account (Formerly Twitter) of Royal Family gave an update on the latest visit of the king and Queen.

The image showed a large, curved electronic billboard displaying a welcome message for King Charles and Queen Camilla in Bradford.

“Today, The King and Queen are visiting Bradford - 2025’s City of Culture,” the palace wrote along the photo.

King Charles, Queen Camilla's Bradford visit

According to BBC, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be welcomed by eight musicians from the Paraorchestra, an ensemble of professional disabled and non-disabled musicians.

The Royal couple will then meet performers involved in 2025 UK City of Culture at Bradford Live and will watch a rehearsal by local school pupils of Sing, Dance, Leap.

"It's wonderful to have His Majesty back in Bradford, and to have the Queen accompanying him, so soon after his last visit,” Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council said.

She continued, "We know the Royal Household has a special place in many hearts right across the district, and it's lovely to see this reciprocated.”

"It's already such a big year as the district celebrates being UK City of Culture 2025,” Susan said, adding, "We look forward to welcoming them to the district and hope they enjoy their visit."

King Charles last visited Bradford in 2022, shortly after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

'King' again tops list of baby names rejected in New Zealand

'King' again tops list of baby names rejected in New Zealand
Justin Bieber drowning in debt as audit exposes nearly $9M Scooter Braun loan

Justin Bieber drowning in debt as audit exposes nearly $9M Scooter Braun loan
Wednesday gives spooky ‘warning’ to fans ahead of season 2 release

Wednesday gives spooky ‘warning’ to fans ahead of season 2 release
King Frederik to mark historic royal tradition after wedding anniversary

King Frederik to mark historic royal tradition after wedding anniversary
King Frederik to mark historic royal tradition after wedding anniversary
King Frederik to mark historic royal tradition after wedding anniversary
Meghan Markle urges Harry to ‘look his best’ as ‘too much alcohol’ affects him
Meghan Markle urges Harry to ‘look his best’ as ‘too much alcohol’ affects him
Kate Middleton gives strong response on Harry's damaging move: 'huge mistake'
Kate Middleton gives strong response on Harry's damaging move: 'huge mistake'
Meghan Markle sides with Brooklyn after Kate honours Victoria Beckham
Meghan Markle sides with Brooklyn after Kate honours Victoria Beckham
Prince William talks about ‘worst pain, grief’ amid Prince Harry feud
Prince William talks about ‘worst pain, grief’ amid Prince Harry feud
Queen Mary, King Frederik celebrate major milestone apart
Queen Mary, King Frederik celebrate major milestone apart
King Charles gives tips about cancer recovery at Palace event
King Charles gives tips about cancer recovery at Palace event
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry support Brooklyn, Nicola amid family drama
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry support Brooklyn, Nicola amid family drama
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy intimate backstage moment with James Taylor
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy intimate backstage moment with James Taylor
Queen Camilla unveils King Charles' foundation stone at Westminster Abbey
Queen Camilla unveils King Charles' foundation stone at Westminster Abbey
Sarah Ferguson expresses joy after Princess Beatrice supported King Charles
Sarah Ferguson expresses joy after Princess Beatrice supported King Charles
Prince William honors Princess Diana’s legacy on charity 30th anniversary
Prince William honors Princess Diana’s legacy on charity 30th anniversary