Rafael Nadal confident of defeating Federer, Djokovic, Murray at golf

Rafael Nadal has opened up about competing with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, but this time on a golf course.
According to Tennis 365, in a recent interview with The Telegraph, Nadal claimed that he is “much better” at golf among all the “Big Four”, and he could easily beat them in it, unlike tennis.
When asked about a Big Four reunion for a round of golf, the Spanish tennis legend replied, “Yes, it could happen, but they have to get training – I have a bit of an advantage in that. On the tennis court, there wasn’t that much difference between us, but in this I’m much better than them.”
Rafael Nadal on return to tennis
Recently, Federer revealed that he feels ready to make a comeback on the court for the exhibition matches. Immediately, there were suggestions that he could team up with Nadal, but the 22-time Grand Slam champion does not feel like returning to court right now.
The 38-year-old said, “I haven’t yet found the moment in my routine to have that personal motivation to play again. Probably in the future, if I feel a personal reason to do it, for an exhibition match or something like that. Then I’ll have that motivation. But for now, that moment hasn’t come yet.”
For the unversed, Nadal on Sunday, April 20, 2025, won the Laureus Sporting Icon Award. After winning the award, he made a surprising confession that he does not miss tennis at all because he finished his career happily.