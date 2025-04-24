Gwen Stefani reveals unusual key to marital bliss with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has revealed that the secret to her strong marriage with Blake Shelton involves a surprising element.
While conversing at The Drew Barrymore Show, the Just A Girl singer shared the most fruitful advice she’s ever received about love.
She shared, "Best advice would probably be, make sure you have a third party." adding that it referred to God, as she looked up and pointed one finger to the sky.
Stefani shared that she’d suggest the practice to others as well, since it has worked so well for her and Shelton.
Previously, the Cool Singer revealed the chaotic times during the early days of their relationship, as “both of their lives were in complete turmoil.”
"Nothing could save us at that point," she told PEOPLE last year.
Stefani went on to say, "There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you. This is insane. I already have enough problems.”
She added, "'This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or nothing'."
Stefani also revealed that she and Shelton were able to shift perspectives through music, after he sent her a half-written song and asked for her help to complete it.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton wedding:
Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in July 2021, in an intimate ceremony on his ranch in Oklahoma.