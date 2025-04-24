Cristiano Ronaldo to unite with José Mourinho ahead of 2026 World Cup

Portugal plans to appoint José Mourinho as the new head coach ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with José Mourinho ahead of most probably his last FIFA World Cup.

According to BeIN Sports, despite Roberto Martínez remarkable job with the team Portuguese national team but they considering to make a bold move to approach the 2026 World Cup with maximum guarantees.

In fact, they’re said to be reconsidering paying his release clause to free Mourinho from Fenerbahçe, depending on what happens in the UEFA Nations League Final Four.

Since the beginning of his career, Mourinho has never hidden his ambition to one day manage Portugal: “Coaching the Portuguese team is a dream, but not for the José Mourinho of today,” he said back in 2007, during his first stint as manager of Chelsea.

Later, in 2019, he admitted, “It’s something I’d like to do before I finish [my career], but since I still have a long way to go, it won’t happen now—and we’ll see if the opportunity comes or not.”

During his time at Real Madrid, he managed Cristiano Ronaldo in 164 matches… during which Ronaldo scored 168 goals and provided 49 assists.

For many, that was Cristiano Ronaldo’s peak form throughout his career. Now, over 10 years after parting ways, there’s a chance he could reunite with Mourinho in Portugal to take on the 2026 World Cup.

