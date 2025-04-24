Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on ‘incredible’ outing with ‘beloved daughters’

Sarah Ferguson has released the first statement after an emotional visit with daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
On Wednesday, April 23, the mother-daughters visited the University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH).
The Duchess and Princesses of York are the Patrons of Teenage Cancer Trust. During the engagement, they greeted young people and their families currently staying on the unit.
On April 24, Sarah posted a series of pictures from the outing and a lengthy caption on Instagram.
She stated, “It was an absolute honour to return to the T12 Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Unit at @uclh, which I opened in 2005, this time with my beloved daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie. I was so proud to stand beside them as fellow Honorary Patrons of @teenage_cancer, united in our commitment to raising awareness of the unique challenges young people face when diagnosed with cancer.”
She said she had been on her own cancer journey, so she had some understanding of what those incredible youngsters were going through.
The caption further read, “Teenagers and young adults with cancer face particular challenges - it’s particularly concerning that on average it takes them three visits to the GP before they’re even referred to a specialist. I’m determined that we improve this situation and have signed @teenage_cancer’s open letter to Health Secretary @wesstreeting.”
Sarah Ferguson expresses gratitude to NHS staff:
Sarah Ferguson admitted that she was “incredibly moved” by the work of NHS staff and Teenage Cancer Trust teams.
The Duchess of York added, “So heartened to see the high spirits and positivity that filled the unit. The dedication of the NHS staff and Teenage Cancer Trust teams was truly inspiring. These young voices matter — and together, we will continue to amplify them.”
On the personal front, Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2023.
After going through lumpectomy and chemotherapy, Sarah became cancer free in 2005.