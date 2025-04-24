Prince William faces pressure after Beatrice, Eugenie recent move

Prince William is facing a mounting pressure to promote Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to official working royal status.
The Prince of Wales dealt with the pressure after the Princess of York took to her Instagram account to share a statement following her recent visit to the Teenage Cancer Trust Ward at UCLH with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Beatrice.
"We are so proud to be Honorary Patrons of Teenage Cancer Trust," she wrote.
"It is so important to shine a light on the charity's vital work, and the unique challenges young people with cancer face," she added.
Soon after she posted about her engagement the fans flocked to the comment section to express their desire to see the York sisters take on more official royal duties.
"Thank you very much," commented one supporter on Eugenie's post.
While another added, "Amazing" and "Well done Princess."
One fan wrote on X, "Both Beatrice and Eugenie never left the Royal Family, despite having diminished roles. They both support the working, primary royals because they have a strong sense of family."
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie royal roles:
Notably, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have maintained a consistent presence at royal events despite not being working royals.
The Princess of York recently attended the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, Windsor, where they were photographed with their mother, Sarah Ferguson.