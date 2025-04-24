Verstappen Red Bull contract clause exposed: Details spark speculation

Max Verstappen’s contract clauses have revealed a shocking clause that had put Red Bull in danger of losing their star driver.
According to Express, Verstappen can reportedly escape from his Red Bull contract if he is not in the top two of the Drivers’ Championship standings by the summer break.
As per The Race, the Dutchman has a clause in his Red Bull contract that would allow him to negotiate with other teams if he is outside the top two in the Drivers’ Championship standings by the summer break.
Notably, the 27-year-old currently trails the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris after five rounds of the 2025 season. The reigning world champion is chasing a fifth successive Drivers’ Championship crown in 2025.
The 2025 victory would see him pull level with Michael Schumacher in the record books for consecutive F1 titles.
What will happen next?
If Verstappen calls time on his Red Bull career this summer, his options are most likely limited to Mercedes and Aston Martin.
The latter have a significant pull for the Dutchman after securing Honda power units and the services of Adrian Newey, with whom he won all four of his Drivers’ Championship titles.