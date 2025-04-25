Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship ‘survives’ legal storm

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship was affected after Justin Baldoni's lawsuit named the pop star

Taylor Swift, Blake Livelys friendship ‘survives’ legal storm
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship ‘survives’ legal storm

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship is finally overcoming a rocky situation!

The Lover singer and the Gossip Girl alum’s bond was reportedly on rocky edge after Swift was implicated in Lively's legal battle with her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

In his counter-suit for defamation, Baldoni claimed that the Cruel Summer crooner and Ryan Reynolds, Lively's husband, pressured him to accept rewrites on the movie.

However, a source has now suggested that Swift, who “was really hurt” after being implicated in Lively’s ongoing legal battle, has since recovered her friendship with her.

"Blake knew she and Taylor would come back from this at some point and that their friendship wasn’t done for good,” an insider told People.

They further added, “Taylor was really hurt by this situation, so she’s relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them because it wasn’t something she took lightly.”

While, Taylor Swift is yet to publicly comment on Blake Lively’s legal battle, her friendship with the It Ends with Us actress appears to have endured the tough times.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit:

Blake Lively sued her It Ends With Us director-costar in December, accusing him of sexual harassment, and a retaliatory smear campaign.

However, Baldoni denied all the allegations and filed a counter-suit for defamation and extortion against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicity team in January.

Prince William reveals his true feelings on King Charles’ Apple Music playlist

Prince William reveals his true feelings on King Charles’ Apple Music playlist
Blake Lively faces backlash over Time100 honor amid Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively faces backlash over Time100 honor amid Justin Baldoni drama

California crowned as world's 4th largest economy surpassing Japan

California crowned as world's 4th largest economy surpassing Japan
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil poignant monument in New York

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil poignant monument in New York
Nicola Coughlan goes red carpet official with boyfriend Jake Dunn
Nicola Coughlan goes red carpet official with boyfriend Jake Dunn
Blake Lively faces backlash over Time100 honor amid Justin Baldoni drama
Blake Lively faces backlash over Time100 honor amid Justin Baldoni drama
Sabrina Carpenter swoons over ‘amazing’ fans after multiple AMAs nominations
Sabrina Carpenter swoons over ‘amazing’ fans after multiple AMAs nominations
Penn Badgley makes bombshell confession about ‘You’ character Joe
Penn Badgley makes bombshell confession about ‘You’ character Joe
Sydney Sweeney finds it hard to move on from Ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney finds it hard to move on from Ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3: Release date, cast, poster
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3: Release date, cast, poster
Emma Willis reveals about heart surgery in shocking health update
Emma Willis reveals about heart surgery in shocking health update
Gwen Stefani reveals unusual key to marital bliss with Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani reveals unusual key to marital bliss with Blake Shelton
Penn Badgley attends 'You' final season premiere with pregnant wife
Penn Badgley attends 'You' final season premiere with pregnant wife
Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke make rare appearance at 'Just in Time' red carpet
Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke make rare appearance at 'Just in Time' red carpet
Gracie Abrams expresses excitement for new shows after ‘rocking’ Asia tour
Gracie Abrams expresses excitement for new shows after ‘rocking’ Asia tour
Penn Badgley makes bombshell admission about work life amid ‘You’ S5 release
Penn Badgley makes bombshell admission about work life amid ‘You’ S5 release