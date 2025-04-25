Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship ‘survives’ legal storm

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship is finally overcoming a rocky situation!
The Lover singer and the Gossip Girl alum’s bond was reportedly on rocky edge after Swift was implicated in Lively's legal battle with her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.
In his counter-suit for defamation, Baldoni claimed that the Cruel Summer crooner and Ryan Reynolds, Lively's husband, pressured him to accept rewrites on the movie.
However, a source has now suggested that Swift, who “was really hurt” after being implicated in Lively’s ongoing legal battle, has since recovered her friendship with her.
"Blake knew she and Taylor would come back from this at some point and that their friendship wasn’t done for good,” an insider told People.
They further added, “Taylor was really hurt by this situation, so she’s relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them because it wasn’t something she took lightly.”
While, Taylor Swift is yet to publicly comment on Blake Lively’s legal battle, her friendship with the It Ends with Us actress appears to have endured the tough times.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit:
Blake Lively sued her It Ends With Us director-costar in December, accusing him of sexual harassment, and a retaliatory smear campaign.
However, Baldoni denied all the allegations and filed a counter-suit for defamation and extortion against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicity team in January.