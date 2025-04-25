Benny Blanco curates romantic prom date for fiancée Selena Gomez: Watch

The ‘Bad Decisions’ producer shares glimpses from a dreamy prom date he planned for the ‘Call Me When You Break Up’ singer

Benny Blanco is the best fiancée ever!

The 37-year-old American record producer and songwriter turned to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, April 24, to share a sweet throwback video, featuring him planning a romantic prom night for the love of his life, Selena Gomez.

On March 8, the Lonely producer celebrated his 37th birthday by planning a special prom date for his girl.

The exciting video began by showcasing Benny talking on a phone call in what appeared to be his house’s lawn, as a text on the clip read, “My fiancée has never been to prom before...”

“So I asked her if we should take prom photos together at a mall..” the text added.

In the next clip, the Bad Decisions producer can be seen excitedly asking the I Said I Love You First songstress if she would like to go on a prom photo shoot, to which she enthusiastically replied with a “yes.”

To give the outing a real prom like feel, Benny Blanco even “rented a limo” in which the lovebirds travelled to the location.

For the romantic photo shoot, Selena Gomez slipped into a gorgeous purple high-low gown with black semi-sheer tights and paired it with a dramatic black furry coat. Meanwhile, Benny was dressed in a black tuxedo and bow-tie.

To conceal their decked-out attire, the lovebirds wore causal sweatsuits as a facade and went right to a photo studio for the shoot after arriving at the mall.

Sharing some captivating shots from the stunning photo shoot, Benny penned in the video, "It was more fun than either of us expected it to be.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco relationship timeline:

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez first sparked dating rumors in June 2023 when the record producer attended the Love Me Like a Love Song singer’s 31st birthday bash.

The Rare Beauty founder confirmed her relationship with Benny during her 32nd birthday celebration by calling him the “love of my life.”

In December 2024, the couple announced their engagement via Instagram.

