World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade

Goldin Finance 117 has been abandoned since 2015 due to developers facing financial difficulties

  World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  April 25, 2025
World's tallest abandoned skyscraper has received major update about construction after almost a decade.

As reported by Chinese state media, Goldin Finance 117's development would possibly start from next week.

The 597-meter-tall building, which overlooks the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin has stood unfinished since 2015 amid major financial difficulties.

With 117 floors, the tower was set to become Chine's tallest skyscraper, when the construction first started in 2008.

The impressive structure was built using "mega columns" to protect against strong winds and earthquakes, while the building was given a modern-touch by a diamond-shaped atrium containing a swimming pool and observation deck.

However, following the 2015 Chinese stock market crash, the project faced indefinite halt.

Over the last decade, the abandoned skyscrapers have become a symbol of China's real estate struggles.

China resumes development of another skyscraper

On Monday, April 21, China's Greenland Group announced that work is also resuming on the previously stalled Chengdu Greenland Tower in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

The Construction of the 468-meter-tall skyscraper has been put on hold since 2023, after the state-owned developer encountered financial difficulties.

Goldin Finance 117 current ranking

During the decade-long hiatus, China's has welcomed two new tower that surpassed Goldin Finance 117, including Shanghai Tower and Ping An Finance Centre in Shenzhen.

After it's inauguration in 2027, Goldin Finance 117 will be country's third tallest, and world's sixth tallest skyscraper.

