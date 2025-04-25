Kobe Bryant's iconic debut jersey sets new auction record

Kobe Bryant’s jersey which he wore during his first-ever game for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996 has been sold at auction for a staggering price.
Bryant spent his whole basketball career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
During that time, he won five NBA Championship tittles and was named the league's best player (MVP) in 2008.
Bryant died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in January two years ago, in California.
The crash also claimed the lives of eight other people including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Kobe Bryant's debut jersey fetches staggering amount at auction:
The jersey was sold for a very high price, 7 million US dollars which is approximately 5.26 million British pounds, as per BBC Sports.
Not only that, the jersey, which was originally sold for $115,242 back in 2013, is now the fourth most expensive game-worn sports jersey ever sold.
Top 3 most expensive sports-worn jerseys ever sold:
The most expensive game-worn jersey ever sold at an auction is Babe Ruth's famous "called shot" jersey, which was bought for $24 million.
The second most expensive is Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" jersey which he wore during his final season with the Chicago Bulls sold for $10.1 million.
The third is Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" jersey worn during the 1986 World Cup match against England was sold for $8.8 million.
Previous Kobe Bryant items sold at auction:
Since Bryant’s passing, several of his items have been sold for high prices at auctions.
Before the recent auction, Bryant’s shoes which he wore during his famous 2013 game, when he suffered an Achilles tendon injury were sold at auction for $660,000 (£532,000).
His jersey from the same game, where he tore his Achilles, was sold for $1.2m (£967,000) in the previous year.
Another jersey, which he signed and wore during his MVP-winning season was sold for over $5.8 million (£4.6m).