Tom Brady’s QB rankings stir controversy after skipping 'top' player

Tom Brady recently shared his list of great quarterbacks which did not include Patrick Mahomes who is considered one of the best quarterback today.

This exclusion shocked many people and led to various discussions and debates.

Whose name did Brady mention?

In a Youtube video, Brady, when asked about the most talented quarterbacks with the strongest throwing arms in the NFL history, mentioned players like Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers, along with Brett Favre and Matthew Stafford, as per MARCA.

He also mentioned players like Jeff George, Michael Vick, Randall Cunningham and Josh Allen.

At the same time, he chose not to add more names to the list, avoiding any potential controversy but even after this, some people are still creating rumours.

Brady likely didn't mention Patrick's name unintentionally because he didn't include his own name in the list of players either.

He admitted that his list might be missing some great quarterbacks and acknowledged that there are other players with strong passing abilities.

Tom Brady: A legendary quarterback

Brady is considered as one of the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has announced his retirement from the NFL on February 1, 2023.

He played in the NFL for 23 seasons, spending his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, where he played a key role in making the team highly successful from 2001 to 2019.

Brady hold impressive records as a seven-time Super Bowl champion with the most passing touchdowns and yards in the NFL history.

In his last three seasons, he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

