Microsoft unveils 'Recall', AI-centric feature on Copilot Plus PCs

Microsoft has officially unveiled its cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-centric Recall feature for all Copilot Plus PCs.
The Recall feature assists users in browsing for things they’ve watched before on their Copilot Plus PC by capturing screenshots.
It will be accessible alongside an enhanced AI-powered Windows search interface and the latest Click to Do feature, which is similar to Google’s Circle to Search.
Microsoft's Recall feature
Originally announced in 2025, the Recall was postponed due to privacy concerns. According to the American tech giant, it has enhanced privacy and made it into an opt-in feature.
This means that users can also turn it on and off anytime.
Notably, the company has tried to impede sensitive formation automatically. However, some experts stated that the filter doesn’t work properly.
In addition to the recently launched tool, the AI-centric Windows Search can now understand natural language. So rather than typing a file name, users can browse by explaining the content.
Click to DO feature
With this significant feature, Microsoft allows users to highlight anything on their screen to receive smart actions such as summarising text or editing an image.
Currently, this feature is only accessible on Qualcomm-powered PCs, with further plans for wider expansion in the near future.