Queen Silvia of Sweden sparks health concerns after her latest appearance

Queen Silvia of Sweden has raised concerns after recent photos showed the royal using a crutch during a public appearance.
As per Hello Magazine, the Queen of Sweden marked her attendance at the service along with her husband King Carl Gustaf, their daughter, Princess Madeleine, and her husband Christopher O'Neill.
The Swedish royal family was attending the funeral of Prince Andreas of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, who died earlier this month aged 82.
Notably, Andreas was a great-great-grandson of Britain's Queen Victoria.
Queen Silvia reached the venue with the support of her husband, King Carl Gustaf, while clearly reliant on a crutch for additional stability.
She donned a traditional mourning attire and their daughter, Princess Madeleine and her husband, Chris O'Neill, also supported the queen during the solemn ceremony held at St. Moritz church.
Queen Silvia foot surgery:
Swedish magazine Svensk Dam reported that Queen Silvia recently had foot surgery to treat hallux valgus, a condition more commonly known as bunions.
Margareta Thorgren, the head of information at the Swedish Royal Palace, confirmed the details of the surgery, "The Queen underwent surgery at the beginning of the month for hallux valgus, commonly known as bunions."
She disclosed the details of the operation, sharing that it went well, but the Queen has been advised to rest and recover at home.
Her official engagements have been put on hold as she recovers.