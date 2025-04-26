Gmail update brings convenient ‘Slider’ for smartphone users

In Google’s Workspace, you can generate images within Gmail app and use them for various purposes.

Google has rolled out Gmail updates for mobile users across Android and iOS for advance experience. 

Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Saturday, April 26, 2025, that Gmail’s new update includes some enhanced design and new access to AI features.

Android tablet and foldable owners will have a more flexible Gmail app interface that lets them drag the divider to adjust the list and conversation panes to whatever size they want in the landscape view.

Moreover, you can drag the divider all the way to one side to switch to a single-pane view if preferred.

To note, the update is set to be available for workspace and personal accounts.

What's new in Gmail update?

Google is also pushing a Material Design 3 update to Gmail on iOS that puts it at parity with Android and redesigned web versions, including the pill-shaped buttons on the bottom and a rounded search bar on top.

The update is rolling out now to Workspace and personal accounts.

In addition, Google Calendar on iOS will now allow you to create and modify birthday events like you already can on Android.

It is worth noting that Gemini’s image generator is coming to the Gmail app sidebar on both Android and iOS for Workspace users.

In Google’s Workspace apps on the web, you can generate images within the Gmail app and then save them, copy them, or insert them directly into your email draft.

