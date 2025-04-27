Zendaya, Tom Holland finally make first public appearance after engagement

Tom Holland and Zendaya have finally made their first public appearance since engagement news.
The Spider-Man star showed up to support his fiancée on Euphoria set, marking one of the first times the couple have been seen in public together after engagement.
In the viral pictures taken in Los Angeles on Friday, April 25, the lovebirds were spotted enjoying quality time outside of Zendaya's trailer on the Euphoria set.
The Dune actress can be seen wearing a white sweatshirt, brown sweatpants and a pair of cozy slippers as she enjoyed a green drink with Tom.
Meanwhile, the Avengers:Endgame actor also rocked a casual look by sporting a pair of black jeans, a cream sweatshirt and a red baseball cap.
Tom Holland, Zendaya's wedding plans:
Tom Holland and Zendaya had reportedly postponed their wedding for a major reason.
A source recently told Heatworld, “She has a vision of how she wants her wedding to be, and that includes all her family being there and having a proper celebration. They both looked at their schedules and tried to figure out a way to fit it in this year, but there’s just no way.”
The insider added, “Both Zendaya and Tom are very driven, so it’s no surprise work is their priority over their personal lives. But it’s still not easy – that’s one of the big challenges when it comes to being part of a superstar couple.”
Zendaya and Tom got engaged in December 2024 after dating for three years.