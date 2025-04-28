Dwayne Johnson rings in daughter Tia's 8th birthday with moving tribute

The Rock honored his youngest daughter, Tiana Johnson, with an adorable Instagram post

Dwayne Johnson paid a heartfelt tribute to his youngest daughter, Tiana Johnson, on her 8th birthday celebrations.

The Rock turned to his official Instagram handle on Monday, April 28, to share a heartwarming video clip from the intimate celebrations of his little one.

He penned a moving caption, "You know I’m not letting a bunch of little girls grow up telling a story about how The Rock killed our birthday cake."

"Their high-pitched shrieks in unison are the perfect way to spike your adrenaline!" the father-of-three cheekily added.

The Moana star extended his heartiest wishes for Tiana while concluding his touching note, writing, "Happy Birthday to my youngest tornado, Tia! Love U baby." 

Dwayne's caption was also accompanied by footage in which the proud father was seen distributing the cake to his daughter and her close pals at a birthday party.

Dwayne Johnson shares his two daughters, Jasmine Johnson and Tiana Johnson, with his wife, Lauren Hashian, with whom he tied the knot in 2019.

The 52-year-old American wrestler-turned-actor is also a father to his eldest daughter, Simone Johnson, which he welcomed on August 14, 2001, with his first wife Dany Garcia.

Dwayne Johnson's upcoming project 

On the professional front, the Red Notice actor is filming for his upcoming movie, Jumanji 4, the fourth installment of his film Jumanji.

Jumanji 4 is expected to be released in December 2026.  

