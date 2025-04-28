WhatsApp to revamp voice recording feature for easier use

This new update is likely to reduce friction in sending voice messages, making action smoother

WhatsApp plans to modify its voice recording feature in an upcoming update to make it smooth and quicker.

Meta-owned messaging platform revealed on Monday, April 28, 2025, that with the new update, users can record voice messages with a single tap.

According to WABetaInfo, some beta testers, who downloaded the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.13.10.70 update, can now experiment with a new way of recording voice messages that simplifies the process significantly.

WhatsApp's new update

To note, there are currently two ways to send a voice message on WhatsApp:

1. The first method involves pressing and holding the microphone button within a chat. As soon as the button is released, the voice message is automatically sent if it has been recorded for at least a second.

2. The second method is developed for longer recordings in which users can press the microphone button and then slide their finger upward to activate a locked mode.

Notably, with the latest update, WhatsApp centralised these two methods into a single experience, letting users start a voice recording with just a single tap.

Source: WABetaInfo
The new update activates the lock instantly as soon as the microphone button is tapped, eliminating the need for any additional gestures.

According to WABetaInfo, this update will likely reduce friction in sending voice messages, making the action smoother and more natural for everyone.

It is worth noting that the new feature is available to some beta testers who download the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, while expected to be released to more people in the coming future.

