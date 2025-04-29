Car crashes into Illinois building, claims lives of four children

Tragedy strike a small town in Illinois, US, killing four children and injuring several others

  • April 29, 2025
A building in Illinois, conducting an after-school camp program was crashed into by a vehicle, which resulted in fatalities.

As reported by Guardian, on Monday, April 28, the crash, which took place in a town outside of Springfield, Illinois, killed four children between the ages of four and 18.

Along with that, several others were also injured in the catastrophic incident.

What happened in Chatham

According to Chatham police department deputy chief Scott Tarter, authorities responded to a call regarding a vehicle hitting three people outside the building, smashing through the building, and then hitting one more person before exiting from the other side.

About the building

The building was used by YNOT (Youth Needing Other Things) Outdoors Summer and After School Camp, formed in 2002.

It's a summer camp, which as per website, is a "way for parents to place their kids into a safe, fun, active and stimulating summer environment."

The driver, who was uninjured, and was alone in the car was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

JB Pritzker, Illinois governor expressed anguish in a shared statement, "I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon."

He continued, "My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they’re experiencing – something that no parent should even have to endure."

The authorities are investigating the incident to find what led up to the crash and whether it was intentional.

Prior car crash incident

Chatham car crash incident took place just two days after 11 people were killed in Vancouver when a vehicle slammed through a crowded street during a Filipino heritage festival.

