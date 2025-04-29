Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issue clarification amid Royal title backlash

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have set the record straight on their Royal titles after Duchess's unexpected move.
The Duchess of Sussex, who is bearing the brunt of using Her Royal Highness title for a commercial purpose has issued an urgent clarification amid immense backlash from fans.
Meghan made an appearance at the founder of IT Cosmetics Jamir Kern Lima’s podcast on Monday, April 28, during which the 47-year-old host revealed about a surprise gift she received from the duchess last year.
As per a photo shared by Jamir in her podcast, Meghan sent a food box and a card with Her Royal Highness (H.R.H) title, which she had no authority to use as per a deal signed by late Queen Elizabeth II.
Shortly after the photo of the card went viral, Royal fans blasted the daughter-in-law of King Charles for misusing the royal title years after living the UK with Harry in 2020.
Now, Harry and Meghan's representative has issued an urgent statement in an attempt to calm the storm.
A spokesman for the Sussexes, addressing the speculation, confirmed that Harry and Meghan "do not use" their HRH titles, although there's has been no formal legal removal of the styles, according to Hello!.
The rep further clarified that the royal couple's deal with the queen was that while they would retain the HRH honorifics, they would no longer actively use them for personal and commercial purposes.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal exit and Sandringham agreement
After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan moved to California, US.
Following their exit, Buckingham Palace shared an official statement noted, "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.