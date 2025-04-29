Madrid Open matches suspended after widespread power outage in Spain

Tennis players left in the dark and stranded after power outage caused havoc at the Madrid Open

Madrid Open matches suspended after widespread power outage in Spain
Madrid Open matches suspended after widespread power outage in Spain

The Madrid Open was forced to suspend matches on Monday due to a widespread power outage in Spain.

According to Independent, a vast power outage across Spain also affected the ongoing tennis tournament, the Madrid Open. Matches scheduled for Monday were first suspended and were later cancelled after everything went dark.

The 15th seed, Grigor Dimitrov, and his British opponent, Jacob Fearnley, were forced to leave the court in the middle of a round-of-32 match at the Manolo Santana Stadium after the scoreboard and overhead cameras lost power.

ATP breaks silence on power outage

The Association of Tennis Professionals stated, “Two singles matches and one doubles match at the ATP Masters 1000 event were underway when power was lost at 12.34pm local time.”

“The cut is preventing the use of electronic line calling systems and also left a spider cam dangling over the court inside Manolo Santana Stadium,” it added.

The tournament organisers also said that they had no choice but to cancel all the sporting activities to ensure the safety of players, fans and personnel.

Coco Guaf shares her experience of a power outage

American tennis player Coco Gauff, at the time of the outage, was giving a post-match interview on the court after beating Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-2, Arantxa Sánchez, when the sound cut off as the microphone lost power.

Later, after the match, when she was preparing to shower in a dark locker room, she came to know that the water was off too.

Former US Open champion said, “So I just had to take baby wipes and wipe myself,” Gauff said, “and spray some perfume and call it a day.”

She later shared a picture of candles being distributed on the social media and added, “It’s just crazy how much we depend on electricity. It’s really insane and puts it in perspective.”

Power began restoring in most parts of Madrid at night, but the organisers decided to resume play on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Sonam Kapoor shares rare glimpse of her mom life with son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor shares rare glimpse of her mom life with son Vayu

How to avoid seasickness during your next cruise travel?

How to avoid seasickness during your next cruise travel?
Mount Fuji fiasco: Student rescued twice in week over a phone

Mount Fuji fiasco: Student rescued twice in week over a phone
Meghan Markle reads Prince Harry's emotional note amid royal title drama

Meghan Markle reads Prince Harry's emotional note amid royal title drama

Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history at 14 with remarkable T20 achievement
Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history at 14 with remarkable T20 achievement
Pokémon TCG Pocket kicks off new fighting-type event
Pokémon TCG Pocket kicks off new fighting-type event
How to fix Oblivion Remastered crashing issue on PC
How to fix Oblivion Remastered crashing issue on PC
Liverpool Premier League parade set for May 26: Everything you need to know
Liverpool Premier League parade set for May 26: Everything you need to know
London Marathon 2025 achieves Guinness World Record with historic milestone
London Marathon 2025 achieves Guinness World Record with historic milestone
World’s top 10 tallest WWE wrestlers of all time
World’s top 10 tallest WWE wrestlers of all time
Messi favourite for 2026 World Cup as Lloris shuts down Mbappe comparisons
Messi favourite for 2026 World Cup as Lloris shuts down Mbappe comparisons
Liverpool equals Manchester United's record with Premier League title win
Liverpool equals Manchester United's record with Premier League title win
Alexander Zverev defeats Fokina amid controversial photo incident at Madrid Open
Alexander Zverev defeats Fokina amid controversial photo incident at Madrid Open
Frostpunk to receive Unreal Engine remake with mod support at launch
Frostpunk to receive Unreal Engine remake with mod support at launch
Zurich Classic: McIlroy, Lowry set for final round battle after strong finish
Zurich Classic: McIlroy, Lowry set for final round battle after strong finish
Best 5 free to play shooters games on PS5/PS5 Pro
Best 5 free to play shooters games on PS5/PS5 Pro