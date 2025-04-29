GTA 6 trailer leak: Former Rockstar Dev shares thoughts

Rumours of GTA 6 release are making rounds on social media, suggesting that the game will launch soon.
Rockstar Games is reportedly working on GTA 6, as it plans to offer advance gameplay for gaming enthusiasts.
According to a former Rockstar dev Obbe Vermeij, the sequel doesn’t need a second trailer, as the first GTA 6 trailer was incredible.
The fictional area of Leonida (based in Florida) looks to be bouncing with people, and it looks like anything can happen on any given day.
Vermeij, who was the technical director at Rockstar Games North between 1995 and 2009 and involved in many of the company’s biggest releases, including the epic GTA trilogy of titles from the PS2 era to GTA 4, claimed that the game would be even more impactful if it had no second trailer.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vermeij commented on GTA 6, “If it was my call, I wouldn’t release any additional trailers.”
The former Rockstar dev believes there is “More than enough hype around VI and the element of surprise is going to make the release only bigger as an event.”
To note, the developer team is yet to officially reveal the details of GTA 6, such as features, release date, pre-orders, and many more.
Gamers are highly anticipating the GTA 6 launch to be near 2025 end, having enhanced visuals and gameplay.