King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold special meeting with key Royals next week

His and Her Majesties, King Charles and Camilla are set to meet renowned Royals at Windsor Castle on special occasion

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 29, 2025
King Charles and Queen Camilla are gearing for yet another Royal reunion at the Windsor Castle.

The 76-year-old monarch and his wife are set to welcome the European royals at the royal estate next week to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Charles' second coronation anniversary.

As per GB news, Charles and Camilla will be joined by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden on May 1, 2025.

The European royalties will plant a Swedish oak tree in the Home Park of Windsor Castle, gifted by the King and Queen of Sweden.

About King Charles Coronation

King Charles Coronation took place at Westminster Abbey in May 2023 a year after he ascended to the throne after the death of his mother, late Queen Elizabeth II.

It was attended by world leaders and royals from across the world.

King Charles Coronation second anniversary

The upcoming anniversary will be an emotional one for Charles and Camilla as it marks monarch's first after being diagnosed with cancer in February last year.

