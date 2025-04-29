Jack Draper advances to Madrid Open last 16 after Matteo Berrettini's injury

Britain's Jack Draper advanced to the last 16 in the Madrid Open tennis tournament on Tuesday, April 29.
His opponent, Matteo Berrettini had to quit due to injury just as play resumed after a major power outage in Madrid which affected the electronic systems at the venue.
As per BBC Sports, Draper won the first set in a close tie-break after nearly an hour.
After the set, Berrettini told Draper he had a abdominal problem and then decided to stop playing.
What did Berrettini tell Draper?
After the match, Draper said that Berrettini told him his abdominal muscles were "puling."
Draper also praised Berrettini for still coming out to perform well in the first set despite his injury.
"In general, Matteo is a very positive player. So it's always tough to see a friend having an injury. I know it's plagued him a lot," the 23-year-old said.
Earlier this month, Draper was defeated by Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last-16 round in tough match at the Monte Carlo Masters.
Draper has won three titles on the ATP Tour, which includes a big win at the 2025 Indian Wells Open, a Masters 1000 event.
What's next for Draper?
Draper is now scheduled to play against Tommy Paul, an American tennis player in the next round of a tournament.