Sports

Jack Draper advances to Madrid Open last 16 after Matteo Berrettini's injury

Jack Draper has won three titles on the ATP Tour, which includes a big win at the 2025 Indian Wells Open

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 29, 2025
Jack Draper advances to Madrid Open last 16 after Matteo Berrettinis injury
Jack Draper advances to Madrid Open last 16 after Matteo Berrettini's injury

Britain's Jack Draper advanced to the last 16 in the Madrid Open tennis tournament on Tuesday, April 29.

His opponent, Matteo Berrettini had to quit due to injury just as play resumed after a major power outage in Madrid which affected the electronic systems at the venue.

As per BBC Sports, Draper won the first set in a close tie-break after nearly an hour.

After the set, Berrettini told Draper he had a abdominal problem and then decided to stop playing.

What did Berrettini tell Draper?

After the match, Draper said that Berrettini told him his abdominal muscles were "puling."

Draper also praised Berrettini for still coming out to perform well in the first set despite his injury.

"In general, Matteo is a very positive player. So it's always tough to see a friend having an injury. I know it's plagued him a lot," the 23-year-old said.

Earlier this month, Draper was defeated by Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last-16 round in tough match at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Draper has won three titles on the ATP Tour, which includes a big win at the 2025 Indian Wells Open, a Masters 1000 event.

What's next for Draper?

Draper is now scheduled to play against Tommy Paul, an American tennis player in the next round of a tournament.

UK beachgoers beware as this lesser-known rule could land you in trouble

UK beachgoers beware as this lesser-known rule could land you in trouble

Beyoncé daughter Blue Ivy steals Cowboy Carter concert with iconic dance

Beyoncé daughter Blue Ivy steals Cowboy Carter concert with iconic dance
Jack Draper advances to Madrid Open last 16 after Matteo Berrettini's injury

Jack Draper advances to Madrid Open last 16 after Matteo Berrettini's injury
Prince William, Princess Kate set couple goals on first day of Scotland trip

Prince William, Princess Kate set couple goals on first day of Scotland trip
GTA 6 trailer leak: Former Rockstar Dev shares thoughts
GTA 6 trailer leak: Former Rockstar Dev shares thoughts
Seth Rollins flaunts Pakistani brand coat on WWE Raw
Seth Rollins flaunts Pakistani brand coat on WWE Raw
Ronaldo gets expert advice on football club investment: Cheltenham or Man Utd?
Ronaldo gets expert advice on football club investment: Cheltenham or Man Utd?
Call of Duty to debut Canadian actor soon: All you need to know
Call of Duty to debut Canadian actor soon: All you need to know
Madrid Open matches suspended after widespread power outage in Spain
Madrid Open matches suspended after widespread power outage in Spain
Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history at 14 with remarkable T20 achievement
Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history at 14 with remarkable T20 achievement
Pokémon TCG Pocket kicks off new fighting-type event
Pokémon TCG Pocket kicks off new fighting-type event
How to fix Oblivion Remastered crashing issue on PC
How to fix Oblivion Remastered crashing issue on PC
Liverpool Premier League parade set for May 26: Everything you need to know
Liverpool Premier League parade set for May 26: Everything you need to know
London Marathon 2025 achieves Guinness World Record with historic milestone
London Marathon 2025 achieves Guinness World Record with historic milestone
World’s top 10 tallest WWE wrestlers of all time
World’s top 10 tallest WWE wrestlers of all time
Messi favourite for 2026 World Cup as Lloris shuts down Mbappe comparisons
Messi favourite for 2026 World Cup as Lloris shuts down Mbappe comparisons