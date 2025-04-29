Giro d'Italia to honour Pope Francis with special tribute in Vatican City

Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at the age of 88 will be honoured during the final stage of the 2025 Giro d'Italia.
On June 1, 2025, before the final stage of the race officially begins, riders will pass through Vatican City in a respectful and non-competitive way, called a "neutralised start" to honour him.
The Pope was taken to the hospital on February 14, 2025, after struggling with breathing problems for several days, which later turned into double pneumonia.
The Vatican revealed on Monday, April 21, that Pope passed away because of a stroke in the brain which caused him to fall into a coma and led to heart failure.
The pope was buried in a private ceremony at the Santa Maria Maggiore church in Rome on Saturday, April 26.
Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said in a statement, noting, "This presence is renewed this year with an exciting symbolic start from Vatican City, a tribute to Pope Francis, his persona, and his message of hope in the Jubilee year," as per BBC Sports.
About Giro d'Italia:
It is pertinent to note that the Giro d'Italia will finish in Rome for the third consecutive year and the Vatican City has been been part of the race route on two previous occasions.
The final stage of this years' Giro d'Italia will feature eight laps of a 9.5km circuit through the streets of Rome.