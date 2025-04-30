Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship status disclosed amid their solo outings

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly still "so in love," even as they spend time apart with their own circles of friends.
As per Page Six, a source revealed the current relationship status of the Midnight Summer crooner and the NFL player.
“They’re still so in love and enjoying spending time with their friends and each other during the offseason,” a source said, adding, “There’s no trouble at all.”
Notably, a report came after the fans speculated Swift and Kelce’s relationship status as the Kansas City Chief tight end was spotted out without the Lover crooner.
Kelce marked a recent outing with his brother, Jason Kelce, and Justin Timberlake in Las Vegas last week.
Fans also wondered if Travis Kelce unfollowing Ryan Reynolds, which the outlet onfirmed was intentional, meant he was pulling away from Taylor Swift’s friends, since Reynolds is married to her close pal Blake Lively.
One fan wrote, “taylor and travis break up proof: *havent been together in over a month *travis spends all his free time in Miami or Vegas *taylor entire family flew to her in NYC for easter *travis unfollowed ryan, one of Taylor’s closest friends.”
Another added, “Last sighting of Taylor Swift Travis kelce together was March its end of April Travis has Been in Florida and now vegas partying crazy if you think they are still together Travis unfollowing Ryan Reynolds too like come on.”
It is also reported that Swift secretly got quality girl time as she attended Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday party in New York City over the weekend.
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce recent outing:
To note, in March, the couple spent quality time on a secret snowy getaway in Montana, where they enjoyed “taking a break from the public eye.”
Swift and Kelce marked several outings together since they started dating in the summer of 2023.