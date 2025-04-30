‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ trailer: Jesse Eisenberg returns with new power

Jesse Eisenberg returns to lead a new generation of illusionists in the first trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.
On Tuesday, Lionsgate released the first official trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the latest chapter in the hit illusionist-heist franchise.
As per the trailer The Social Network star reprises his role as J. Daniel Atlas, who this time is on a mission to assemble a fresh lineup of magicians for a new, mind-bending con.
Apart from Jesse, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher and Dave Franco will also reprise their roles as the Four Horsemen in the follow-up to 2016's Now You See Me 2.
Morgan Freeman also marked his returns in the highly anticipated sequel on Now You See Me instalment
For the new role Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith Rosamund Pike and Dominic Sessa joined the studded cast.
The movie will mark the return of screenwriters Ed Solomon and Boaz Yakin, who wrote the script with Seth Grahame-Smith
Now You See Me: Now You Don't release date:
Notably, the upcoming movie will famously follow the team of illusionists as they use their stage productions to perform elaborate heists.
A logline for the new film teases, "The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises and magic unlike anything ever captured on film."
Now You See Me: Now You Don't is set to release on November 14.