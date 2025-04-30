Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey join Barbra Streisand for her duets album

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey teamed up with Barbra Streisand for her new duets album.
Barbra’s upcoming album The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, is a sequel to her 2014 album Partners. The highly-anticipated album is set to release on June 27.
Ariana and Mariah are set to collaborate with the renowned singer for her track One Heart, One Voice.
Her 11 singles album will feature duets with Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Hozier and Laufey.
Others famous musicians workings with Barbra include Sting, James Taylor, Sam Smith, Josh Groban, Tim McGraw and Seal.
The first song The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, which is a duet with Hozier, has just been released to DSPs.
As per Variety, Hozier praised the pop icon in a statement, “Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time, and somebody who defined an era with the sheer force of her voice, her talent, charisma and vision. To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honor.
Barbra Streisand‘s upcoming album track list:
1. THE FIRST TIME EVER I SAW YOUR FACE with Hozier
2. MY VALENTINE with Paul McCartney
3. TO LOSE YOU AGAIN with Sam Smith
4. THE VERY THOUGHT OF YOU with Bob Dylan
5. LETTER TO MY 13 YEAR OLD SELF with Laufey
6. ONE HEART, ONE VOICE with Mariah Carey & Ariana Grande
7. I LOVE US with Tim McGraw
8. SECRET O’ LIFE with James Taylor
9. FRAGILE with Sting
10. WHERE DO I GO FROM YOU? with Josh Groban
11. LOVE WILL SURVIVE with Seal