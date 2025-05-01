King Charles, Queen Camilla pay tribute to cancer care heroes at moving event

King Charles and Queen Camilla paid heartfelt tribute to cancer care heroes during a poignant reception at Buckingham Palace.
Taking to Instagram account the British Monarch shared a glimpse of welcoming community groups working to raise awareness about cancer.
King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a special reception at Buckingham Palace on April 30.
They were joined by Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester and his wife, Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester.
King Charles shared a special message, saying, "Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones. But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity.”
He added, "It has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organisations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited and supported over the years. And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits — that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion."
The 77-year old monarch continued, "As patrons of many such organisations, The Queen and I have seen at first-hand how you not only fund vital research and deliver exceptional healthcare but also create spaces where patients and their families find sanctuary, understanding and practical assistance when they need it most.”
King Charles also mentioned that the impact of human connection is evident in the compassion of nurses, hospice volunteers, and support groups, adding that it helped in creating a "community of care" that sustains patients through their toughest times.
He also expressed his “deepest admiration and gratitude” to volunteers, healthcare professionals and researchers from groups the King and Queen back as patron.
King Chales Cancer Journey:
In February 2024 the King was diagnosed with cancer and commenced treatment, which continues into this year.