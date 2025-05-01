Prince William, Kate Middleton express gratitude after ending Scotland visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton expressed heartfelt gratitude as they wrapped up their visit to Scotland.
The Prince and Princess of Wales took to the Instagram account to share a glimpse of their visit along with the touching note.
In a shared post, Kate and William can be seen having a heartfelt interaction with locals while visiting the Ardura Community Forest on the Isle of Mull.
The royal couple were spotted exploring the outdoor location on the second day of their Scottish visit.
Kate and William penned the caption, “Thank you to everyone on the Isles of Iona and Mull for a fantastic two days.”
The Future King and Queen of Britain went on to say, “It’s been a real pleasure meeting so many wonderful people! Fantastic to see the true community spirit here in the Inner Hebrides, and how you protect and champion the natural environment and each other.”
Prince William and Kate Middleton Scotland trip:
During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as they are called in Scotland, met the Countryside Rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service at the Ardura Community Forest.
The royal couple also spent time with the Ardura Acorns, an outdoor learning group on the island that champions 0 to 5-year-olds and their caretaker
Princes William and Princess Kate embarked on a Scotland trip on April 29, their 14th wedding anniversary.
Notably, their first stop was in the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.