King Charles shares emotional message to honour cancer patients

King Charles honoured cancer patients and their loved ones in his emotional message.
The 76-year-old monarch, who was diagnosed with cancer last year and under treatment since then extend his gratitude and support to everyone involved in battling against cancer.
"To all those who support cancer patients and their loved ones, What strikes us repeatedly is the profound impact of human connection," Charles began in his message.
He continued, "whether in the careful explanation from a specialist nurse, the hand held by a hospice volunteer, or the shared experience in a support group."
"These moments of kinship create what I might call a "community of care", one that sustains patients through the most difficult of times," the father of Prince Harry and William added.
His majesty went on to share,"So to all the researchers pursuing pioneering breakthroughs; to the healthcare professionals providing specialist treatment; to the volunteers offering comfort, or campaigning to raise awareness; and to the fundraisers enabling all this vital work - you have my whole family's deepest admiration and gratitude."
The monarch concluded his message noting, "Your commitment to early diagnosis, evermore successful therapies and truly holistic care represents the very best our country can offer."
This message from King Charles III comes before a reception to honour "representatives from community-based cancer organisations and initiatives to thank them for their tireless work."