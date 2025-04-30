Royal

King Charles shares emotional message to honour cancer patients

Buckingham Palace releases King Charles statement ahead of honorary event for cancer organisations

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
King Charles shares emotional message to honour cancer patients
King Charles shares emotional message to honour cancer patients

King Charles honoured cancer patients and their loved ones in his emotional message.

The 76-year-old monarch, who was diagnosed with cancer last year and under treatment since then extend his gratitude and support to everyone involved in battling against cancer.

"To all those who support cancer patients and their loved ones, What strikes us repeatedly is the profound impact of human connection," Charles began in his message.

He continued, "whether in the careful explanation from a specialist nurse, the hand held by a hospice volunteer, or the shared experience in a support group."

"These moments of kinship create what I might call a "community of care", one that sustains patients through the most difficult of times," the father of Prince Harry and William added.

His majesty went on to share,"So to all the researchers pursuing pioneering breakthroughs; to the healthcare professionals providing specialist treatment; to the volunteers offering comfort, or campaigning to raise awareness; and to the fundraisers enabling all this vital work - you have my whole family's deepest admiration and gratitude."

The monarch concluded his message noting, "Your commitment to early diagnosis, evermore successful therapies and truly holistic care represents the very best our country can offer."

This message from King Charles III comes before a reception to honour "representatives from community-based cancer organisations and initiatives to thank them for their tireless work."

US Senate committee approves Jared Isaacman as NASA chief

US Senate committee approves Jared Isaacman as NASA chief
Perplexity AI chatbot now accessible on WhatsApp: How to access it?

Perplexity AI chatbot now accessible on WhatsApp: How to access it?
Royal Family shares delightful update on Duchess Sophie amid Edward’s US trip

Royal Family shares delightful update on Duchess Sophie amid Edward’s US trip
Jenna Ortega shares new ‘exciting’ project ahead of ‘Wednesday’ release

Jenna Ortega shares new ‘exciting’ project ahead of ‘Wednesday’ release
King Frederik shares exciting update from third-day of Greenland trip
King Frederik shares exciting update from third-day of Greenland trip
Royal Family shares delightful update on Duchess Sophie amid Edward’s US trip
Royal Family shares delightful update on Duchess Sophie amid Edward’s US trip
King Felipe holds high-profile ceremony for 'new ambassadors' at Palace
King Felipe holds high-profile ceremony for 'new ambassadors' at Palace
King Charles gives nod to Prince William, Princess Kate’s special titles
King Charles gives nod to Prince William, Princess Kate’s special titles
Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment
Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment
Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch
Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch
Lady Kitty Spencer drops unseen photos of daughter Athena on 2nd birthday
Lady Kitty Spencer drops unseen photos of daughter Athena on 2nd birthday
Princess Kate turns heads with bold look on her recent trip
Princess Kate turns heads with bold look on her recent trip
Princess Kate honors her kids during Scotland tour with Prince William
Princess Kate honors her kids during Scotland tour with Prince William
Duchess Sophie sends good wishes to swimmers supporting EB cause
Duchess Sophie sends good wishes to swimmers supporting EB cause
Princess Kate, William enjoy peaceful forest stroll on day 2 of Scotland tour
Princess Kate, William enjoy peaceful forest stroll on day 2 of Scotland tour
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa reveals why Grand Duke Henri abdicate throne
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa reveals why Grand Duke Henri abdicate throne