Jennifer Lopez ‘rescues’ her ‘Atlas’ hairdresser after horrifying car fire

A hairdresser, who works with Jennifer Lopez, has extended his heartfelt gratitude to the superstar for her kindness after his car caught fire on a Texas highway.
Barry Lee Moe, a celebrity hairstylist, took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share the harrowing experience, detailing how his Jeep exploded on Interstate 40 near Amarillo.
“4.28.25. After three months on location, I began my journey home last Saturday morning,” the two-time Emmy-winner, who worked with Lopez in her Netflix thriller Atlas, began.
Barry continued, “On Monday, I was halfway home to LA, when my trip abruptly ended. My little Jeep caught fire while driving down I-40 near Amarillo, Texas on the legendary Route 66.”
The hairdresser went on to thank Lopez and her team for assisting him in getting safely back home to Los Angeles from Texas.
“Thank you to everyone who came to my rescue in the last 48 hours. I am truly blessed to be surrounded with so much love and I am so grateful for all of you, especially the staff at the @barfieldhotel in Amarillo, who took me in like family and team @jlo and Office Romance, who got me safely home from Texas without question. I love you all,” he added.
Alongside the lengthy note, Barry Lee Moe also shared the heartbreaking photos of jeep burning in fire.
Jennifer Lopez’ tribute to hairdresser
In February Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to another hairdresser, Jesus Guerrero, whom she was close with personally and professionally, on Instagram.
Guerrero passed away on February 22 at the age of 34.