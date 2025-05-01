Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez ‘rescues’ her ‘Atlas’ hairdresser after horrifying car fire

Jennifer Lopez's 'Atlas' hairdresser thanks her for helping him after terrifying car fire

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 01, 2025
Jennifer Lopez ‘rescues’ her ‘Atlas’ hairdresser after horrifying car fire
Jennifer Lopez ‘rescues’ her ‘Atlas’ hairdresser after horrifying car fire

A hairdresser, who works with Jennifer Lopez, has extended his heartfelt gratitude to the superstar for her kindness after his car caught fire on a Texas highway.

Barry Lee Moe, a celebrity hairstylist, took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share the harrowing experience, detailing how his Jeep exploded on Interstate 40 near Amarillo.

“4.28.25. After three months on location, I began my journey home last Saturday morning,” the two-time Emmy-winner, who worked with Lopez in her Netflix thriller Atlas, began.

Barry continued, “On Monday, I was halfway home to LA, when my trip abruptly ended. My little Jeep caught fire while driving down I-40 near Amarillo, Texas on the legendary Route 66.”

The hairdresser went on to thank Lopez and her team for assisting him in getting safely back home to Los Angeles from Texas.

“Thank you to everyone who came to my rescue in the last 48 hours. I am truly blessed to be surrounded with so much love and I am so grateful for all of you, especially the staff at the @barfieldhotel in Amarillo, who took me in like family and team @jlo and Office Romance, who got me safely home from Texas without question. I love you all,” he added.

Alongside the lengthy note, Barry Lee Moe also shared the heartbreaking photos of jeep burning in fire.


Jennifer Lopez’ tribute to hairdresser

In February Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to another hairdresser, Jesus Guerrero, whom she was close with personally and professionally, on Instagram.

Guerrero passed away on February 22 at the age of 34.

Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King

Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King
Martin Scorsese to feature Pope Francis's last interview in new documentary

Martin Scorsese to feature Pope Francis's last interview in new documentary

Pittsburgh Pirates fan hospitalised after 21-foot fall during MLB game

Pittsburgh Pirates fan hospitalised after 21-foot fall during MLB game
Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post

Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post
Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post
Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post
Selena Gomez announces ‘deluxe’ version of ‘I Said I Love You First’
Selena Gomez announces ‘deluxe’ version of ‘I Said I Love You First’
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get cozy at Lakers game date
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get cozy at Lakers game date
Ryan Reynolds attends first public event after Travis Kelce unfollowed him
Ryan Reynolds attends first public event after Travis Kelce unfollowed him
Robert De Niro offers powerful support for daughter’s trans identity
Robert De Niro offers powerful support for daughter’s trans identity
Sabrina Carpenter teases big career move with surprising Lady Gaga connection
Sabrina Carpenter teases big career move with surprising Lady Gaga connection
Selena Gomez spills beans about skipping big wedding tradition with Benny
Selena Gomez spills beans about skipping big wedding tradition with Benny
Jenna Ortega shares new ‘exciting’ project ahead of ‘Wednesday’ release
Jenna Ortega shares new ‘exciting’ project ahead of ‘Wednesday’ release
Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey join Barbra Streisand for her duets album
Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey join Barbra Streisand for her duets album
Michael Bolton opens up about his brain cancer diagnosis
Michael Bolton opens up about his brain cancer diagnosis
Tom Holland strikes pose with Lewis Hamilton at Beverage Forum
Tom Holland strikes pose with Lewis Hamilton at Beverage Forum
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner reveals new details of his snowplow accident
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner reveals new details of his snowplow accident